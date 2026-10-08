India vs Russia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Blue Tigresses in Action? Check How to Watch IND W vs RUS W For Free

India vs Russia Live Streaming Details: The Indian women’s football team, the Blue Tigresses, resumes international duties on Thursday, October 8 as they face Russia in the first of two preparation games at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. It will be a tough test for India against a side that is comfortably much higher ranked in the FIFA rankings.

India will take on 27th-ranked Russia in what is a historic game for the Blue Tigresses in Kolkata, as it will be the first time that India is playing an international game here. Ranked 69th in the FIFA rankings, India will be led by head coach Crispin Chettri.

India vs Russia Women’s Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs Russia Women match will be played on October 8, 2026, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

The game is set to start at 6:00 PM IST. As per AIFF, supporters will be able to watch the match on the Indian Football YouTube channel for free. No live TV telecast in India. There is no live TV broadcast of today’s match in India. So fans who want to watch Blue Tigresses take on Russia can do that via official live streaming.

How to Watch India vs Russia for Free?

Watch Indian Football TV will provide a free-to-air live stream of FanCode Ind W vs Rus W on the official YouTube channel of Indian Football. Fans can watch the live stream of the game on their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs.

The teams will face each other for a second time on October 11 in Kolkata, which is a third opportunity for India to challenge a European side. Russia has previously beaten India on two occasions, including a 2-0 victory in the second round at the 2025 Pink Ladies Cup, so the Indians will be hoping for a much better showing this time around.

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