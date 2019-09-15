India vs South Africa 1st T20I dream 11 prediction: Here's how to play Dream 11, match preview and who may emerge as the star players for today's India vs South Africa 1st T20I match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket`Stadium in Dharmshala.

After crushing Caribbeans, Virat Kohli and boys are set to smash South Africa in the 1st T20i which will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. The match will begin at 7 pm tonight and the coin will be tossed 30 mins prior to the game start. Both the teams are high in confidence and loaded with the young talent like Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Junior Dala, and George Linde.

Notably, the hit-man of Team India Rohit Sharma will also join the squad back and strengthen the batting line-up. The selectors will also have the challenge to pick the best between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Although, Shikhar Dhawan is back with team and has declared himself fit but the selectors have to scratch their head before adding him to the playing 11.

South Africa on tour of India is scheduled to play 3 T20i and 3 Tests. Both the team have played 13 T20 matches so far, of which 12 times India emerged victorious, while on 5 occasions South Africa registered the victory. Talking about T20i matches played in India, the proteas have an upper hand as they won 2 matches of 3 and 1 match was washed out. Team India today will be looking to open their account with victory at the beautiful stadium of Himachal Pradesh.

How to play Dream 11 app:

Download the Dream 11 app.

Open it on your mobile and select your 11 players.

The participants can choose players from both the teams.

Select captain and vice-captain for your team.

Save the team.

Enter the contest you want to participate.

Pay the contest fee online.

The confirmation will be notified through a message and email.

Predicted best dream 11 team:

Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini

Squads for India vs South Africa 1st T20I:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde

