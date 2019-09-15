India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played today, September 15. Know about the telecast details, how to watch online, TV channel, venue and squad of today's match.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: After registering a thumping victory over the Caribbean, the men in blue are ready to take on South Africa in the first T20 international of the three-match series which will be played At HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. India is going to be the confident side in today’s match as the team has performed outstandingly against the Carribean while the Proteas would be eyeing to avenge World Cup’s defeat as in that match Virat and boys had outclassed Africans by 6 wickets in the group stage match.

Krunal Pandya delivered a brilliant performance in the India tour of West Indies and will be looking forward to maintaining his performance. Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian squad after a series-long rest. As per the speculations, this is going to be the last chance for KL Rahul to prove himself as he delivered very poor performance in the India tour of West Indies. Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini made a lasting impression for themselves and will continue their stint in the series against South Africa.

As per South Africa’s performance is concerned, they have a less experienced squad under the captaincy of Quinton De Cock. The Proteas are at a disadvantage as they have not played half the matches played by the Indian players.

When will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played on September 15, Sunday, 2019.

What time will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, Kangara.

Where to watch Live stream of the India vs South Africa match?

The India vs South Africa match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and it will be live-streamed on hotstar.com.

Here are the squads:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

