India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Virat Kohli will aim to continue his rampant form going into the T20 series after clinching historic first ODI series triumph in South Africa against the Proteas. The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first T20 on Wednesday and the match can be live streamed online on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv app. The match will be live on television on the Sony Sports network.

Virat Kohli led-team India will return back to Johannesburg on Sunday to face South Africa in the first T20 game of the three-match series. India have been in a ruthless form in the tour and will aim to continue their unaffected dominance when they take the hosts in the shorter format of the game. Meanwhile, for South Africa, it will be an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways having conceded their first ever ODI series against India in their own backyard. The 1st T20 game from the New Wanderers Stadium will be live on Sony Sports network in India and the streaming will also be available online.

After scripting history by winning their first-ever ODI series in South Africa, Virat Kohli’s men look upbeat as they come into the T20 series riding high on impressive performances with both the bat and the ball. For India, their spinners have been the real game changers proving effective on the South African tracks, the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran havoc at the South African batting line-up, taking 33 wickets between them in 6 games. The Indian bowlers donned their job perfectly and created the backbone of a historic series triumph.

However, focus on the T20 series will shift back to batting as veteran Suresh Raina makes a comeback into the Indian national cricket team after almost a year. The Southpaw has earned a call base on his recent good performances in the domestic circuit. Kohli will be expecting consistency from him at the number 4 spot, which has been for a long time been the weak link in an otherwise strong Indian batting order. Raina is certain to bolster the attack and leave Virat with more options in the eleven. Expect a cracker of a game when India and South Africa square off in the final battle of the tour having won a series each. Here’s how you can follow live action of the Johannesburg T20, live streaming details, match timings and squads.

When and where is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

After claiming their first historic series win in South Africa, India will be up against South Africa for the 1st T20 game at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, with Suresh Raina probably featuring in the playing XI.

What time is the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa?

The first T20I between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will begin from 6 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 6th ODI match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa from New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.



South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.