The 1st T20I between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to heavy rain. The Indian team will be headed to Mohali for the 2nd T20I.

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour. The match was scheduled to start from 7 pm IST. As per the weather forecast, scatter raining was expected in the Himachal Pradesh hill city during the day. The field was full of water. Because of the gloomy playing conditions the toss round also could not take place.

Both the teams will be headed to Mohali for the 2nd T20 international as India will be looking to get their first win in the Punjab city on Wednesday, Sep 18.

Although the HPCA stadium has a quality drainage system, as the incessant and unrelenting rain became heavier, the chance of starting the match gradually reduced. More than 50 per cent of the ground was covered with lots of water and water puddles were all over the field.

Spectators who came to see their favourite cricketers stayed there till late evening with the hope that they could at least see a shortened game. But as time went, most of them started to leave the stadium with disappointment. The crowd had immersed in dismay when the big screen flashed the words, which said: The match has been abandoned with a ball bowled.

There was a weather forecast of heavy downpour in the afternoon on Sunday in Dharamsala but still, spectators stayed at the HPCA stadium with the hope of getting to see at least five-overs per side encounter.

A spell of showers happened at around 5.30 pm but soon after that, the rain stopped with crowds thronging into the stadium. Just when the ground staff of the HPCA stadium started working at the full pace, the second spell of thundershowers came down and spoilt the game completely.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App