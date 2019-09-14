Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Quinton de Kock-led South Africa in the first T20 international of a three-match series on Sunday in Dharamsala. After defeating World T20 Cup holder West Indies on their home soil Kohli and his men will be at top of confidence and will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Virat Kohli and his men are set to start their home season with a three-match T20 international series against South Africa. The Indian team will take on the Proteas in Dharamsala on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli will lead a young Indian side and will aim to have proper preparation for the upcoming World T20. The T20 World Cup will start on October 2020 in Australia.

India has clinched a clean sweep against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and Kohli and Co will look to carry on the winnings momentum.

Quinton de Kock-led South Africa is likely to give a tough fight to India. A good spell from Kagiso Rabada and some cameo from experienced David Miller can bring up a tough test to the Indians.

Speaking of Indian batting, Manish Pandey might be given a chance at No. 4 at the batting-order though Shreyas Iyer is a huge contender of the spot as well. Iyer has been in fine form against West Indies in the ODI series.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, young Deepak Chahar will lead the Indian pace unit. Chahar will be accompanied by Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

