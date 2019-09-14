India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played tomorrow, September 15. Know about the telecast details, how to watch online, TV channel, venue and squad of tomorrow's match.

After the West Indies tour, Virat Kohli and his boys are ready to achieve victory in their next project against South Africa. The Indian Cricket Team will be playing 3 T20I matches and 3 Test matches against South Africa from September 15 to October 23 at home.

This series can be proven as the best opportunity for the cricketers like Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini to secure their places in Indian team’s T20I squad. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya will be seen placed in the middle of the squad. Delhi lads Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan, who have had an indifferent tour to West Indies will also look to come good.

Whereas, South Africa has handed over the responsibility of captaincy to Quinton de Kock in the absence of Faf du Plessis. After a devastating ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, the Proteas would look to get some victories under their belt and regain confidence ahead of the Test series.

Where will the first India Vs South Africa T20I be played?

The first match of India Vs South Africa T20I will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

On which channels the first T20I between India and South Africa be aired LIVE?

The first T20I between India and South Africa be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the first T20I match begin?

The India Vs South Africa first T20I match will start at 7 pm IST and the toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Where the viewers watch LIVE streaming of first T20I match online?

The online viewers can watch the LIVE streaming of the first T20I match on Hotstar app or www.hotstar.com.

Indian team squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

South African team squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorious, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

