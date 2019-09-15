Virat Kohli and Co are ready to face South Africa on Sunday in Dharamsala but the weather condition of the Himachal Pradesh city is not looking convincing. Rain could play a spoilsport in the match. The Indian team had to practice indoors due to the weather condition on Saturday.

As Virat Kohli as his men are set to take on South Africa on Sunday, heavy downpour likely to play spoilsport in Dharamsala. There are chances of scattered rain in the Himachal Pradesh city today. The groundstaff was seen covering the pitch a day before the match on Saturday.

However, the HPCA stadium has a high-quality drainage system which means the match will take place even if the rain stops by 5 pm. There is to be a 5-overs each side encounter for it to be an official match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli came out on the ground yesterday after the press conference. Indian players had to practise indoors because of low visibility and poor weather condition on Saturday.

It has been raining in the city for the last 3 days. The wet outfield could be a cause for concern for the team management of both teams as it could raise the chances of injury.

Speaking of the practice season Indian skipper said ahead of the long season on home ground, he wants to focus on the fact that their training remains the same whether they are playing in the country or not. The Indian skipper also said every condition can be home condition if the player feels comfortable. Also, he added international cricket is all about mindset nowadays.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

