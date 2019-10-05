India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 report: Team has set a gigantic target of 394-run against Faf du Plessis led South Africa on the day 4 of the Vizag Test. Indian captain Virat Kohli declared the 2nd innings for 323-run which included Rohit Sharma's second century for the match. Chasing the target, South Africa has already lost its best performer of the first innings.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 report: It was another great day for Virat Kohli led Team India who managed to set a gigantic total of 394 runs for South Africa in the 1st Test of the Gandhi-Medela Trophy at Visakhapatnam’s YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium. Saturday was fortunate for India as top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma 127 and Chiteshwar Pujara 81 strong start to India’s second innings. However, hero of the first innings, Mayank Aggarwal fall early in the second innings. In the middle-order, skipper Virat Kohli promoted Ravindra Jadeja to continue the fast run flow along with Rohit Sharma after Pujara went back to the pavilion. The number 3 batsman had showcased some good drives and flicks which helped left the Proteas bowlers clueless.

After Pujara’s wicket, Sir Jadeja played in the T20 style and struck quick 40 runs studded with sixes and boundaries. Impressively, Jadeja played with the strike rate over 125. He was bowled by Rabada when he tried to play a slog across the line and missed the ball completely. At that time India was 286/4.

Ajinkya Rahane then joined skipper on the crease and to continue to hit the ball hard. Both the batsmen, Virat Kohli (31) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) remained unbeaten when Indian skipper declared the innings their 2nd innings for the 325 runs. Which left a target of 325+71 runs (lead from its 1st innings) India set a gigantic target of 394 runs for South Africa.

The Proteas also came out to bat today and tried to start in the same fashion. But Indian spinner R Ashwin who dismantled 6 batsmen in the first innings soiled all their plans as he dismissed Dean Elgar for early. With Makram and Bruyn present on the crease, Proteas batsmen scored 11 and need 284 more runs to win this match.

While India need to dismiss 9 more batsmen to win the Vizag Test and take the first lead in the match.

