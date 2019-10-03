Mayank Agarwal made his maiden Test century in home debut on Day 2 in the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma, Agarwal’s hundred put India in a steering position in the Test match. Agarwal started his innings on his overnight score of 84 on Day 2 and reached the landmark with quite an ease. Agarwal got to his hundred by playing a late cut shot towards the slip cordon in the 3rd over of the day off Vernon Philander. In the first session of Day 1, Mayank Agarawal struggled and looked ugly due to South African pace duo Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, who was moving the ball on an overcast morning. Mayank survived a scare when an edge off his bat flew towards the no man’s land in the slip cordon early in his innings. However, just like his new opening partner Rohit Sharma, the 28-year-old Mayank Agarwal settled gradually at the crease and opened his arms to unleash his wide array of shots in the second session. Mayank attacked the South African spinners with some glorious shots and never allowed them to get a grip on the match.

Mayank might have played the supporting role to Rohit Sharma but kept the scoreboard moving with brilliant running between the wickets with some eye-catching shots. He hit an inside-out six to reach the fifty-run mark that highlighted the host’s dominant batting performance throughout Day 1 in Visakhapatnam. Mayank had scored 4 fifties since his debut in the red-ball cricket in 2018 but this hundred against the powerful South African bowling attack will surely help him to cement his spot at the top of the Indian batting line-up.

