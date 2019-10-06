Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul as India beat South Africa by 203 runs on Day 5 of the 1st test in Vizag on Sunday. With the massive victory over the Proteas, Virat Kohli and his men took 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. South Africa’s pathetic batting performance in the 2nd innings is the main reason behind their massive defeat. The Proteas came up with contrasting batting performance in the Test match. In first innings, opener Dean Elgar smashed a brilliant hundred and became the 1st South African to score a ton on Indian soil while left-hander Quinton de Kock hit a quickfire century to help the visitor reach a decent total of 431 in the first innings but on the fifth day we got to see a completely different the South African batting line-up who nearly surrendered before the Indian bowling unit on wearing wicket on Day 5.

On the other hand, Indian bowling was absolutely spot on today as left-armer Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami run riot over the Proteas batting unit and bundled them out just after the lunch break on Day 5. At one point it was looking that the South Africans would be bowled out inside the lunch break but tail-enders Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt put up a fine resistance and frustrate the Indian bowlers before getting dismissed. The duo made a record 9th-wicket partnership of 91 runs and helped the visitors to take the match past lunch. However, Shami came up as a saviour and removed Piedt who made a dogged fifty.

Earlier India set a target of 395 runs with opener Rohit Sharma’s second successive hundred in his first test match as an opener. Rohit Sharma got good support Pujara who made 81 and helped India to post 323-run target in the second innings. With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series. Virat Kohli and Co will take on the Proteas once again in the 2nd Test on October 10.

