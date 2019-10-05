Rohit Sharma’s brilliant show with the bat continues in Test cricket. Sharma added another feather to his cap as a Test opener for India after coming out to open in the 2nd innings on Day 4 of the first test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. With hitting Dane Piedt for a huge six which is third of the innings and ninth sixer of the match, Rohit Sharma slammed most number of sixers in a Test match for India. Sharma broke Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record who had hit 8 sixes in a match at Lucknow in 1994. Rohit Sharma’s performance as a Test opener was the biggest talking point ahead of the Visakhapatnam Test but the right-hander kept his focus and made a valiant 176 in the first innings in his debut innings as an opener in red-ball cricket. He made a massive 324-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal that helped India to register a mammoth first innings total against the tourists.

After becoming the fourth Indian batsman to make a hundred in the maiden innings as an opener in the longer format of the game, Rohit Sharma scored another half-century in the second innings of the Test. With his 12th half-century in the Test cricket, Rohit surpassed former India captain’s record of making the highest number of consecutive half-centuries in red-ball cricket at home. Rahul Dravid previously hit 6 consecutive fifties between 1997 and 1998.

The 32-year-old right-hander also broke former Australian-South African cricketer Keplar Wessels’s record of scoring most runs while opening for the first time in Test cricket. Wessels scored 208 runs in 2 Test innings against England in 1982-83 while Rohit Sharma made 303 runs in his 2 innings in Visakhapatnam.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App