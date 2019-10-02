Rohit Sharma smashed the first hundred as an opener in red-ball cricket to put India in command over South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday. This is Rohit Sharma's 4th ton in Test match cricket and first since November 2016.

Rohit Sharma smashes a brilliant hundred in his first innings as a Test opener which put India in control over the tourists on Day one of the first match in Vizag on Wednesday. This was Sharma’s 4th hundred in the red-ball cricket and first ton since November 2016 when he hit an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma had started his Test career 6 years ago with hitting two hundred in his first two matches. Rohit made 177 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, against the West Indies before smashing a 111 in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Notably, it was the farewell Test match of the great Sachin Tendulkar for India.

Rohit Sharma’s Test career has been an conundrum as the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman is the only man to hit three double hundreds in ODIs and 4 hundreds in T20 internationals, but yet to make his place in the Test squad. Sharma had to return from the Australia tour in 2015 for his daughter’s birth. Despite smashing 5 tons in the 2019 World Cup, Rohit was not picked by the selectors in the West Indies tour in August. However, team management’s experiment with the Test opening slots failed ultimately and Rohit Sharma was finally slotted to open in the longer format of the game alongside young Mayank Agarwal in the first Test against South Africa in Vizag.

On Wednesday, Rohit played cautiously and kept his concentration strong while facing the South African pace duo Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada. After the first session, Sharma opened his arms and unleashed his wide array of shots.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App