Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have broken the 15-year-old record of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag for the highest opening partnership against South Africa in Test cricket. The previous record was set on November 20, 2004, at the Vidarbha cricket association stadium, Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made a new opening record in their first-ever opening pair in Test cricket. The opening duo has broken the 15-year-old record for the highest opening partnership against South Africa in Test cricket held by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag on Thursday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Sehwag and Gambhir’s opening pair set the previous record on November 20, 2004, at Kanpur. The new Indian opening duo set the record when they went past 218 in the morning session of Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test. Rohit and Mayank also set another record for the highest opening partnership in any Test matches between India and South Africa, a record that was previously held by Gary Kirsten and AC Hudson in 1996. The new Indian opening duo broke the 22-year-old record when they went past 236 runs in the morning session on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took their opening partnership to the 300-run mark to become the third Indian opening duo in Test history to post 300-plus stand in the opening partnership in the longer format of the game. Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy and Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag were the two opening pair who previously achieved the feat. This was the 14th time in Test cricket when an opening stand past the 300-run mark.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma completed his first hundred as a Test opener on Wednesday, dominating the South Africa bowlers with unleashing a wide array of shots. Indian selectors made the gamble of making Rohit Sharma a Test opener after constant failures of specialist openers like Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul over the last 48 months in red-ball cricket.

