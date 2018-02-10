Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is aiming to clinch first series victory in South Africa, will be facing the Proteas in fourth ODI at Johannesburg. After winning the toss, Team India will look to put a big score to make it hard for the Proteas to chase and claim the victory in the match. The Proteas will be wearing pink for the sixth time in their history as they play once again plans to raise awareness of breast cancer. India has opted for a change in the game by roping in Shreyas Iyer in place of Kedar Jadhav.

Aiming to clinch historic first series victory in South Africa, Men in Blue led by in-form skipper Virat Kohli will be facing the Proteas in fourth ODI at Johannesburg. Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss and would want his team to post a good total on board as South Africa have never lost a match when they have worn the famous pink. The Proteas will be wearing pink for the sixth time in their history as they play once again plans to raise awareness of breast cancer. India has opted for a change in the game by roping in Shreyas Iyer in place of Kedar Jadhav.

Kohli’s men are eying their maiden series win over a depleted South African side which saw a change in leadership when former skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out for the rest of series with a minor injury. Kohli’s men are also battling for the No 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings and win over Proteas will do just the same. The hosts are boosted with the return of star batsman de Villiers, who was added to their South African DOI squad for the rest of the series on Thursday. With the inclusion de Villiers is expected to regroup the depleted South African and is likely to take his no 3 batting spot.

AB de Villiers has returned back in action and can give the hosts a much-needed boost with the bat and mind. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel would like to keep Kohli quiet and revive South Africa’s chances in the match.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah