Virat Kohli-led Indian team is ready to face Quinton de Kock-led South Africa in the second T20 international of three-match series in Mohali. The Indian team will look to draw first blood in the series and continue to show their dominance after defeating West Indies in their home soil.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20i at Mohali: Despite the heavy rain forecast, Virat Kohli and co. have geared up to take on South Africa at the IS Bindra Stadium of Mohali. The match has been scheduled to start at 7 pm tonight and toss would be performed 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the game. Both the teams have been loaded with the young guns who were eager to prove themselves. India and South Africa’s last meeting was at the ICC Cricket World Cup stage round where India had defeated the Chokers by 6 wickets. In today’s match, South Africa would be eyeing to avenge their last meeting, while Men in Blue would be looking forward to continuing their dominance.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20i when and where to watch, Ind vs SA Playing XI:

When will be India vs South Africa 2nd T20i match will be played?

India vs South Africa 2nd t20i match off the 3-match series would be played on September 18, Wednesday.

At what time India vs South Africa match will be played?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20i match will be played at 7:00 PM according to the Indian Standard Time.

Where will be the India vs South Africa match played?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Punjab’s Mohali.

Where to watch Live stream of the India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and it will be live-streamed on hotstar.com.

