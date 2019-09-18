India won the 2nd T20 international by crushing South Africa by 7 wickets. India skipper Virat Kohli played a superb inning of unbeaten 72(52) that helped hosts to register an easy win.

After the 1st T20I washed out due to rain in Dharamsala on Sunday, India started their home season with a brilliant victory by thrashing the tourist South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20 international of a 3-match series in Mohali on Wednesday.

After a disappointing campaign in the World Cup Virat Kohli and his men had a successful tour in the Carribean islands. India dominated West Indies in all formats. Their dominant run continued with the win as the Men in Blue outplayed the visitors and picked up an emphatic win.

India skipper Virat Kohli guided the Indian team from the front as he smashed his 22nd T20I fifty. Kohli hit 4 boundaries and a six in his innings. He always kept the scoreboard moving with his versatile batting and superb running between the wicket. India chased down a 150-run target with 6 balls left in the innings.

Virat Kohli received good support from India opener Shikhar Dhawan who smashed an attacking 40(31). He added 61 runs with Kohli for the 2nd wicket before David Miller took a blinder at long-on to dismiss him. Another India opener and Indian batting pillar Rohit Sharma couldn’t get a good start of the series as he was removed for 12 by Andile Phehlukwayo. After Sharma’s early departure Kohli and Dhawan made a strong partnership and cemented India’s innings toward the victory.

Earlier in the day, fans got wowed by Virat Kohli’s stunning catch to dismiss newly appointed South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock, who was looking set to make a big score.

However, Risabh Pant’s cheap dismissal once again raised a concern about his reckless attitude. Pant was dismissed while making an effort to play an aerial shot.

