At the end of day three of the second Test match between India and South Africa, Proteas scored 96/2 runs and managed to take 118 runs lead over India. A.B. De Villiers and Dean Elgar put together an unbeaten partnership of 87 before bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said the game is still in the balance and his team will look to create pressure on the fourth day of the second Test match against South Africa. He said the main focus was to create pressure on the hosts’ batsmen. “The game is still in the balance. We will look to create pressure tomorrow and pick up some early wickets,” Bumrah told reporters here. “We wanted to keep things simple and build pressure as a unit. We wanted to build pressure from both ends, thinking if we dry up their runs they will have to make some opportunities.

“So we were just focusing on creating pressure. That was helping us and that was our basic game, he added. South Africa reached 90/2 in their second innings after bowling out India in their first outing for 307 runs on the third day. A.B. De Villiers and Dean Elgar put together an unbeaten partnership of 87 before bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session. On the rain and early stoppage of the play, Bumrah said: “We were carrying a good momentum and we wanted to carry on. It’s okay, we never get too disappointed because there is still lot of play is left in the match.”

“We don’t get too disheartened that this didn’t happen. We wanted to carry on but the things didn’t work out so its okay,” he added. Bumrah also praised de Villiers, who slammed an unbeaten half-century and put the hosts to swell their overall lead. “It is always very challenging and AB is a world class batsman, everyone knows that. He has proved that over the years and he has done well everywhere.

“He is a great player and to do well against him always gives me confidence. I look at it as an opportunity and learn from it,” said the Indian pacer.