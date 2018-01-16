Proteas have pushed India on back foot in second innings, as India lose 3 wickets just for 35 runs. Chasing the target of 287 runs, India is still trailing by 252 runs at the end of day 4’s play. Indian open Murli Vijay was the first one to get out (09) followed by Lokesh Rahul (04) and Captain Virat Kohli (05). Middle-order batsman Chitteshwar Pujara (11 not out) and Parthiv Patel (05 not out) are still on crease carrying the hopes for Team India.

Proteas have pushed Team India on the back foot in second innings, as India lose 3 wickets just for 35 runs. Chasing the target of 287 runs, India is still trailing by 252 runs at the end of day 4’s play. Indian open Murli Vijay was the first one to get out (09) followed by Lokesh Rahul (04) and Captain Virat Kohli (05). Middle-order batsman Chitteshwar Pujara (11 not out) and Parthiv Patel (05 not out) are still on crease carrying the hopes for Team India. Earlier South Africa have scored 258 runs in their second innings and sets a target of 287 runs for India. African inning was settled by AB De Villiers 80, Dean Elgar’s 61 and Faf du Plessis 48 runs.

Bowling in an outstanding manner Indian pacers took 9 wickets out of 10. Mohammad Shami got 4, Jasprit Bumrah 3, and Ishant Sharma took 1 wicket. Ishant bowled with pace and aggression, putting the Proteas batsmen under pressure on several occasions and was rewarded with a couple of wickets on day 4. Philander was the very picture of resolute defence during his innings. But he eventually lost his patience and lashed out at an Ishant delivery which cost him his wicket. Keshav Maharaj did not last very long before falling to another excellent delivery from Ishant just before tea.

Earlier, Shami took three wickets to pull India back into contention as they reduced South Africa to 173/5 at lunch. Shami removed AB de Villiers (80), Dean Elgar (61) and Quinton de Kock (12) in the first session as the hosts managed to add 83 runs to their overnight score of 90/2. The overnight partnership of de Villiers and Elgar threatened to take the game away from India. They had joined hands with South Africa struggling at 3/2 and on Tuesday, they continued from where they left off.

Both of them looked bright and maintained a very healthy rate in the first hour of the day with boundaries coming their way easily at regular intervals. Here is the scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Tuesday.

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings):

Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1

Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61

Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1

AB de Villiers c Parthiv Patel b Shami 80

Faf du Plessis c & b Bumrah 48

Quinton de Kock c Parthiv b Shami 12

Vernon Philander c Vijay b Ishant 26

Keshav Maharaj c Parthiv b Ishant 6

Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4

Morne Morkel not out 10

Lungisani Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1

Extras: 8

Total: 258 in 91.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Aiden Markram, 1.2overs), 3-2 (Hashim Amla, 5.3), 144-3 (AB de Villiers, 41.1), 151-4 (Dean Elgar, 45.5), 163-5 (Quinton de Kock, 47.4), 209-6 (Vernon Philander, 73.4), 215-7 (Keshav Maharaj, 75.6), 245-8 (Kagiso Rabada, 87.2), 245-9 (Faf du Plessis, 88.4), 258-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 91.3)

Bowling:

Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1

Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3

Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2

Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4

Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0

India (Second Innings):

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 11

Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel batting 5

Extras: 1

Total: 35/3 in 23 overs

Fall of wickets: 11-1 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 overs), 16-2 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1), 26-3 (Virat Kohli, 15.6)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0

Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1

Lungisani Ngidi 6-2-14-2

Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0

Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0