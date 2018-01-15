Ishant, who took three wickets in the first innings, has said that the morning session on third day of Centurion Test will be crucial for team India. He added that if Kohli and Pandya can stitch a good partnership, India will be in the driver's seat.

India pacer Ishant Sharma on Sunday said the morning session of the third day’s play against South Africa will be important for the team. Ishant, who bagged three wickets in the first innings, said it is crucial for the team that how skipper Virat Kohli and Hadrik Pandya will perform in the morning session.”If Kohli and Pandya have a good partnership, then we can be in front. Tomorrow’s morning session is very important for us. Today, it was a pretty even after we bowled them out below 350 and got to 183 for five,” Ishant told reporters.

Kohli (85 batting) waged a lone battle to lift the struggling visitors to 183 for five in their first innings on the second day.The flamboyant Delhi right-hander hit eight fours in his unbeaten 16th half-century in Test cricket after India bowled out the hosts for 335 in their first innings in the morning session.Kohli and Hardik Pandya (11 batting) were at the crease as the umpires called for the end of day’s play with India still 152 runs in arrear.

On missing out the first Test match at the Cape Town, Ishant said: “I cannot blame anyone for this. I was supposed to play the first Test but I fell ill as soon as we reached here. I hadn’t fully recovered from the fever so I didn’t play the first game.Commenting on the pitch here, the right-arm pacer said before the match they were expecting the bounce track but the track here was little slow.

“We expected there would be bounce on the wicket. It was quite slow, as it was two-paced. On such wickets you have to be very disciplined, so that the game doesn’t open up and go out of control,” he added.