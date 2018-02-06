India vs South Africa live streaming: The third high profile encounter between Virat Kohli led India and the Proteas led by Aiden Markram will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The live streaming of the game can be caught on Sonyliv.com while Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 3 will have the match live on TV.

Rampant Virat Kohli led team India is enjoying a phenomenal run in the ongoing South Africa series having won first two games of the six-match ODI series. The Men in Blue after earning a comprehensive victory in the opener, crushed the Proteas in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the Momentum series. In the absence of skipper Faf du Plessis, Indian bowlers made the most of the opportunity as the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yazuvendra Chahal ran havoc in Centurion. Chahal and Yadav shared eight wickets between each other wrapping up the hosts’ innings on a mere 118 in 32.2 overs.

The rest was done by the Indian batsmen who made it look like a walk in the park as they sealed victory in just 20.3 overs to put another dent to South Africa’s hopes of comprehensively winning the ODI series. After Rohit Sharma’s early departure, Shikhar Dhawan 51(56) and Virat Kohli 46(50) stood strong on the pitch to stride India to a comfortable win. Kagiso Rabada was the only bowler who managed a wicket in the innings. After miserably failing in the first two games, South Africa ‘s chances of getting back into the series has received a huge setback with injuries to key batsmen in Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

The southpaw wicketkeeper-batsman is the latest to join the list of injured after picking up a wrist injury during the second ODI at Centurion. He is likely to miss out on the rest of the series and might remain unavailable for the T20s as well after the South African team administration confirmed that the player will be rested for at least 3-4 weeks. South Africa will not only have to find a batting replacement but someone who can keep the wickets.

Here’s how to catch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI from Newlands, Cape Town:

When and where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India and South Africa will face each other at the Newlands Stadium, Cae Town on February 7, 2018 in the third ODI of the six-match series.

What time is the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa?

The third ODI between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Centurion will begin from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The Cape Town ODI between India and South Africa will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

Squads:

India

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Khaya Zondo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Farhaan Behardien