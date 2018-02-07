India will look to continue the winning streak as they clash with South Africa in the third ODI of the series at Cape Town on Wednesday. If India win today's match, they will take an unassailable lead in the series. An injury-marred south Africa, on the other hand, would try everything in their capacity to stop India's winning streak in Cape Town.

Riding on superb wins in first two ODIs of the series, India will look to continue their dominating run as they clash with Proteas in the third match of the series at Cape Town on Wednesday. If India manage to register another victory here, they will take an unassailable lead in the series. An injury-marred south Africa, on the other hand, would try everything in their capacity to stop India’s winning juggernaut in the game. However, they are looking quite vulnerable at the moment in the absence of their regular skipper Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. Their troubles will increase in the match as Quinton De Kock will also be missing from the action in remainder of the series.

Talking about India, Rohit Sharma’s bad form would be a concern for the team even though Shikhar Dhawan has said that it is just a matter of time that Rohit Sharma will be among runs. All eyes will be on the explosive opener in today’s game to enable India to get a solid start. “I feel Rohit is playing well, looking at the way he is timing the ball. Even in the last match he was playing really good. Unfortunately he got out but, I don’t feel concerned about his batting at all. He has performed so well right from the Champions Trophy, till now. Sometimes it does happen that you don’t score runs. But what matters the most is how he is timing the ball. There is no problem at all with his form. I think he just needs one good innings, to solve all problems,” Dhawan had said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile South African Bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed hope that his side would be able to make a come back in the series soon y overcoming the problems.”There are a few problems. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot. Sometimes when you do badly all it seems like there’s a lot more going wrong than what really is happening. So failure is going to happen and its going to happen again,” the bowler said.