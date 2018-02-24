India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Virat Kohli led team India will aim to finish the South Africa tour on the winning note by clinching the series-deciding final T20I at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India and South Africa have both won a game each and the series currently stands levelled at 1-1. The live streaming of the match will be on Sony Ten sports network and Sonyliv.com.

India will face South Africa for the final time in the series-deciding 3rd T20 encounter in Cape Town today. With the series currently tied 1-1, both the teams will look to stage a fight to eventually emerge as the winner of the tour. Virat Kohli’s men after winning the first T20I were convincingly beaten by South Africa in the second ODI to make the third game a decisive one. While India will look to end the series a winning note having received a setback in the 2nd T20, the Proteas will aim to claim the T20 series after losing the six-match ODI series 5-1. The series has been a challenging one for the Indians who after losing the first two Test matches came back stronger to win the last Test and three ODI matches in succession. They bagged the ODI series and squared of the proceedings in the T20s with style by winning the first game but were at receiving end in the second game.

India won the first T20 in Johannesburg by 28 runs. South Africa meanwhile, claimed the second T20I in Centurion by six-wickets. The series-deciding T20 encounter at the Cape Town will be a daunting task for India, who are yet to play a T20 game at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. For India, it will be important to end the series on a winning note after being ruled of the contest having lost the first two Test matches. Meanwhile, for South Africa, it will be imperative to clinch the T20 series after losing the ODIs. The third T20I between India and South Africa will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Network, starting 9:30 PM. The match can also be streamed online on Sonyliv.com.

India despite putting up an impressive display with the bat in the 2nd T20 at Centurion, lost the match by six wickets as Klaasen (69) and Duminy (64) scored a half-century each to dispatch the Indian bowlers all around the park. Yuzvendra Chahal who had enjoyed decent success in the ODI series finished on the losing side as the most unsuccessful bowler. He conceded a staggering 64 runs in just 4 overs and got thrashed for 7 sixes, the most by an Indian bowler. MS Dhoni 52 and Manish Pandey 79 were the top scorers for India, taking them to a total of 188 runs in 20 overs. Here’s everything you need to know about the third T20 between India and South Africa:

When and where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India will face South Africa in the series-deciding 3rd T20I at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will be played on Saturday, February 24th. Having lost the 2nd T20I by six wickets after winning the first one, India will aim to finish the tour on a winning note and clinch the T20 series.

What time is the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa?

The third T20I between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will begin from 9:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Which Channel will air the match live?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa from Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

