India will take on South Africa in the third T20 international of three-match T20 series in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Co will look to wrap up the series with a win. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock led South Africa will be hoping to make their comeback and level the series.

Virat Kohli and his men are all set to face Quinton de Kock led South Africa in the third and last T20 internationals in Bengaluru. After the first match in Dharamsala had been spoilt without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rains, Deepak Chahar and Indian skipper Virat Kohli helped the hosts to register a comfortable win over the South Africans in Mohali. With the spectacular all-round performance in the second match, India also leads the series 1-0. South Africa will look to make their comeback on Indian soil with getting their first win under Quinton de Cock’s captaincy. The Proteas will be hoping to level the series but it will be a difficult task as the Indian batters are brimming with confidence.

When will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played on September 22, Sunday, 2019.

What time will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will be the India vs South Africa match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch Live stream of the India vs South Africa match?

The India vs South Africa match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and it will be live-streamed on hotstar.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App