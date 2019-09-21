India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: India will be looking to win the series and defeat South Africa in the final T20I of the third-match series in Bengaluru. On the other side, South Africa try to level the series.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will be looking to seal the T20I series against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. All thanks to Deepak Chahar and captain Kohli for leading India to a win in the second match in Mohali. On the other side, Quinton De Kock-led Proteas will be looking to level the series. The first match of the ongoing series was abandoned due to rain.

All eyes will be on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has so far disappointed cricket fans. Fed-up with his performance, coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour gave 21-year-old cricketer a warning to not play careless cricket. He had scored just four runs off five balls in the match.

Both the teams have world-class players who can turn the game away from the opponent side. India have Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja among others. While South Africa have Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo among others.

Earlier in the second match, South Africa had posted 149 on the board with skipper and Temba Bavuma as the leading run-scorers. Kock made 37-ball 52 while Bavuma scored 43-ball 49. Without the duo, no other player could touch 20. For India, Chahar had picked two wickets, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took one each.

WATCH: Introducing @ShreyasIyer15 the magician 💫🎩 In part 1 of our series, @imK_Ahmed13 volunteers for an act – by @RajalArora. Watch this space for more.. Full Video here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/OEdUQNmJPB pic.twitter.com/bGljhjfAxA — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2019

Batting second, India lost only three wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls while Shikhar Dhawan made 40 off 31 balls. In the match, the Indian skipper achieved another feat of becoming leading run-getter in T20Is.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi.

