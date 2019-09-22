South Africa defeated India by 9 wickets in the third and the last T20 international in Bengaluru. The tourist has leveled the series 1-1 with this win.

Opting to bat first Virat Kohli and his men set 135 runs. M Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the smallest grounds of India and it is well-known for giving favor to the chasing teams. South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and his opening partner Reeza Hendricks started their innings with some glorious shot. Indian bowlers couldn’t make initial breakthroughs in the early overs.

Hardik Pandya gave the breakthrough to the hosts as Hendricks’ mistimed pull brilliantly caught by skipper Virat Kohli at mid-on. However, South African skipper made another strong partnership with young Temba Bavuma to guide the tourist to a comfortable win.

Earlier, India had been restricted to 134 runs for nine wickets due to a disciplined bowling performance by the South African bowlers. However, India started off the innings with a good opening partnership. At one stage, India was coasting at 63 for one in the 8th overs, the Proteas bounced back by taking 8 wickets while giving just 70 runs.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer for India as he scored 25-ball-36. Kagiso Rabada was a bit expensive but took three important wickets while Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks both took 2 wickets each and choked India’s run-flow. Because of the dominant bowling of the Proteas, other than Dhawan, no Indian batsman could cross the 20-run mark.

