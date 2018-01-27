South Africa started off well and were batting at 69/1 at lunch on day 4 of the third Test being played at Johannesburg. Earlier, the rain delayed the start of the day and the ground staff had to put in a lot of efforts to make the ground suitable for play. India are still looking for their first wicket of the day as Proteas are taking their time slowly cruising towards the target. Amla and Elgar are currently in the middle.

Earlier on Friday, India were all out for 247 runs giving their opponents a target of 241 runs to win the match and clean sweep the series. At the end of the day, South Africa had scored 17/1 when the day’s play was called off by the umpires. There were concerns that the match might be called off amidst concern about the condition of the pitch, however, umpires decided against it and the play did resume after a delay because of the rain. ” Wicket was challenging. Wicket was similar for both the teams. Vijay scored 25 runs. Our openers played well When me and Bhuvi were batting, we were not thinking about the wicket. This is the wicket they prepared. It is completely similar for both the teams. We knew we will get wickets like this. We knew we had to be prepared,” Rahane said at the end of third day’s play.

India will have to get quick wickets now if they want to keep the hopes of winning this Test in order to avoid a clean sweep.