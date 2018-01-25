On Thursday, host South Africa reached 81/3 at lunch after losing opener Dean Elgar early in the morning session on Day 2 of the third and final cricket Test against India at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Resuming from their overnight score of 6/1, Elgar (4) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (30) started cautiously before the left-handed opener nicked behind an unplayable delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar which was comfortably latched on by Parthiv Patel. The departure of Elgar brought in Amla, who started vulnerably before gaining in confidence when he cracked Jasprit Bumrah twice to the boundary.

With the Proteas reaching 80/3, in walked de Villiers just at the stroke of lunch and was yet to open his account | Photo: IANS

India fought back in style taking three quick wickets in the second session as South Africa went to tea at 143/6 on Day 2 of the third and final cricket Test at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Thursday. Hashim Amla (54) and Vernon Philander (13) went undivided when the umpires called an end to the second session of play, with the hosts trailing by 44 runs to India’s first innings score of 187. Resuming the post-lunch session at 81/3, the Proteas witnessed a mini collapse with the wickets of AB de Villiers (5), skipper Faf du Plessis (8) and stumper Quinton de Kock (8) in quick succession to be reduced to 125/6.

The in-form de Villiers, who escaped a plumb lbw decision on the very first over after lunch from Ishant Sharma, failed to cash in on the opportunity with Bhuvneshwar Kumar castling his middle stick with a big inswinger. The dismissal of de Villiers brought in du Plessis, who started well by cracking Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary before the same bowler came back to clip his off-stump as the Proteas tottered at 107/5. Bumrah jolted the hosts immediately with the wicket of de Kock, smartly caught behind by Parthiv Patel even as Amla survived a few close lbw calls to reach his 37th Test half century.

Amla continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers with his defiance and despite losing his partners at the other end, the right-hander looked in complete control with his footwork and timing. Earlier, South Africa lost both their overnight batsmen — Dean Elgar (4) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (30) — in the morning session to head into the lunch interval at 81/3. Elgar, the left-handed opener consumed 40 balls before nicking behind an unplayable delivery from Bhuvneshwar which was comfortably latched on by Parthiv. Rabada meanwhile, played his role perfectly, blocking the Indian seamers and occasionally hitting the odd one to the boundary before Ishant ended his defiant 84-ball knock of 30 by inducing an edge for Ajinkya Rahane to latch on at gully.

For India, Bhuvneshwar headed the wickets column taking 3/34 while Bumrah and Ishant accounted for two and one wicket, respectively.

Brief Scores: India first innings 187 vs South Africa first innings 143/6 (Hashim Amla 54 batting, Kagiso Rabada 30; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37).