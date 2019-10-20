India vs South Africa 3rd Test: After hitting 5 sixes in 10 balls only balls, Umesh bagged the record for the highest strike rate in Test cricket. He also leveled Sachin Tendulkar's record for hitting 2 sixes off the first 2 balls.

Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa was suspended early due to the bad light and weather in Ranchi. India batted for a few hours only today and declared the innings for 497 runs after losing 9 wickets. It was Umesh Yadav who stole the show with his blitzkrieg 30. Umesh hit 5 sixes in only 10 balls and powered entertained the crowd present at the stadium. With his powerful hitting, Umesh Yadav bagged the record for the highest strike rate in the history of Test cricket. He also joined former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies batsman Foffie Williams to hit 2 back to back sixes on the first 2 balls they faced.

At a time, it looked like India’s batting would be wrapped around 430 runs but Umesh Yadav’s hammering helped India to reach close to the 500-run mark (497). Umesh Yadav scored 31 runs off 10 balls with a strike of 310.

Before Umesh Yadav, New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming had scored 31 runs off 11 balls against the same opponent in 2003-04 with a strike rate of 282. Ryan Harris slammed 25 runs off 9 balls with a strike rate of 278 against India in 2014-15. And Sri Lankan legend Muthaiyaa Murlidharan hit 29 runs off 11 balls with 264 runs strike rate record.

His powerpack innings also energized the rest of the Indian Team. Umesh continued his dominance with the ball too as the dismissed Quinton de Cock early with a shot ball behind the stumps.

Before Umesh Yadav, Rohit Sharma entertained the crowed and slammed another double hundred with the red ball. He became the 4th batsmen of the world after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle to do so. With 28 boundaries and 4 sixes off 244 balls, Rohit Sharma first rescued and then powered team India to set a gigantic total in the first innings.

