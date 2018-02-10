With Virat Kohli's men chasing historic series triumph over South Africa in their home soil, Proteas batsman AB de Villiers will be making his comeback for the hosts after injuring his finger in recently concluded Test series against India. South Africa will lock horns with Kohli's men in the 4th ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg today. Speaking ahead of the match, South African all-rounder Chris Morris said that their returning batsman AB de Villiers will bring calmness and experience.

After missing out three crucial games against India in the 6-match one-day internationals (ODI) series, South African batsman AB de Villiers will mark his return to the Proteas batting line-up on Saturday in the crucial 4th ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The explosive batsman for the Proteas was sidelined after injuring his finger in the recently concluded Test series against their limited overs opponents last month. In the deficiency of de Villiers, the Men in Blue thrashed South Africans by winning the first three games comprehensively.

Despite being optimistic with the return of their charismatic batsman in the form of AB, South African are still left with a mountain to climb if they want to restore in the ongoing ODI series. With Virat Kohli running riot in all three matches in which he remained not out in 2 games eventually bagging his 33rd and 34th tons, South African all-rounder Chris Morris still believes de Villiers can turn tables for the hosts in the remaining matches. Morris believes de Villiers’s return will also bring South Africa’s A game back in the series with his on and off the field experience.

“AB is AB, apart from what he brings on the field it’s what he also brings off it,” Morris was quoted as saying by reporters in Johannesburg. Speaking ahead of the 4th ODI which will be played at the familiar Wanderers ground in Johannesburg, Morris said that de Villiers is a very dangerous player and despite being a threat for Indian bowlers he is feeling no added pressure. “We are 3-0 down in the series; what more pressure do you need? If AB is coming in, I don’t think he is feeling any added pressure. He is just going to come in and be AB de Villiers. I think AB de Villiers being AB de Villiers is a very dangerous player,” he said.

Morris added that their returning spearhead will also bring calmness and have him back in squad is a special occasion. “He brings that calmness and experience. To have a world-class player come back into the side is a special occasion. I enjoy sharing the field with AB, he is one of the best players in the world and one of the best to play for South Africa,” Morris concluded.