India vs South Africa 4th ODI, live streaming details: High flying India will take on South Africa will face each other in the fourth ODI of the six-match series in the Wanderers Stadium at Johannesburg. India will have the opportunity to script history by claiming their first victory against the hosts in South Africa. The 4th ODI will be live on Sony TV network and Sonyliv.com.

Virat Kohli led team India has been in dominant form in the ongoing South Africa series, by winning three games in a row they are on the verge of creating history. India will take on South Africa in the fourth ODI at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg with an aim to pull of their maiden series triumph on the South African soil. India has never won a series in the Rainbow nation and the last they came close to a victory was under former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the team after taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, went on to succumb 3-2.

However, this time around India have ensured it’s the hosts who are on the back foot. With captain Virat Kohli in the form of his life and the Indian wrist spinners running havoc India are in pole position to erase the fact that the Men in Blue are yet to win a series in South Africa against the Proteas. After convincingly winning the first two ODIs, India crushed South Africa in Cape Town by 124 runs with Kohli notching up his 34th ODI hundred. He stood firm on the crease till the end to remain unbeaten finishing with an individual score of 160 (159) and take India past 300.

The magic spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did the rest as they ran through the South African batting order with eight wickets between them. South Africa, on the other hand, will be boosted to have AB de Villiers back in the squad. The explosive batsman might be the answer to South Africa’s spin problems. Here are the live streaming details and everything you need to know about the India vs South Africa 4th ODI from Johannesburg.

Here’s how to catch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI from Newlands, Cape Town:

When and where is the India vs South Africa 4th ODI?

India and South Africa will face each other at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 10, 2018, in the fourth ODI of the six-match series.

What time is the 4th ODI match between India and South Africa?

The fourth ODI between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will begin from 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th ODI match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The Johannesburg ODI between India and South Africa will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 4th ODI match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), AB de Villiers.