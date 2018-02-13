India vs South Africa 5th ODI from St George's Park in Port Elizabeth will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. While India will aim for its first historic series victory in South Africa, the Proteas would like to continue their winning run after clinching the rain-affected Johannesburg ODI by 5 wickets to end India's 3-match winning streak in the series.

After winning first three ODIs in a thumping manner, India lost the fourth ODI in Johannesburg as South Africa pulled one back to make it 3-1 in the series. The return of AB De Villiers meant the hosts were boosted to prove their credentials and went on to win the rain-affected game by 5 wickets after it was reduced to 28 overs. Virat Kohli’s men will now be at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to hunt for glory and their maiden series victory on the South African soil. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 3-1 but South Africa have the chance to finish it oan a even note by clinching all three games in a row.

South Africa kept their winning run intact in the ‘Pink ODIs’ after victory against India. After putting up a decent 289/7 in fifty overs, India were in pole position to win the game as South Africa were four wickets down on 101 with AB de Villers back in the dressing room but a reduced target encouraged the Proteas to put all their might in the chase and ensure they have at least one victory in the series. After David Miler’s 27-ball 43, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo added last minute fire power to seal the deal for South Africa.

Indian batsmen will aim to continue their purple patch in the series; captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who were outstanding in Johannesburg would like to make sure that the top order fires once again to put India at advantage. Meanwhile, the spinners will have a job at their hands by forgetting their last outing and putting up a better performance with the bowl. South Africa will look forward to continuing their winning run and make the last game of the series a do-or-die encounter.

India vs South Africa 5th ODI, live streaming, where to watch live:

When and where is the India vs South Africa 5th ODI?

India and South Africa will face each other at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on February 13, 2018, in the fifth ODI of the six-match series.

What time is the 5th ODI match between India and South Africa?

The fifth ODI between India and South Africa at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will begin from 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 5th ODI match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The 5th ODI between India and South Africa from St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 5th ODI match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), AB de Villiers.