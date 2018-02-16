India will square off with South Africa in the final 6th ODI of the ongoing series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, the match will be telecasted live on the Sony TV network in India and the online streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and the Sonyliv app. India have already pocketed the series wih a win in last game and will play to make it 5-1.

India will aim to make it 5-1 against South Africa after clinching the series in Port Elizabeth | Photo - IANS |

The ongoing South Africa series is not yet done and dusted for Virat Kohli-led team India who would like to make it 5-1 after scripting history by winning their first ever series in the rainbow nation. Live streaming of the final 6th ODI from the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion will be available online and on Sony TV network in India. With a comfortable victory in the last game, India pocketed the series 4-1 and confirmed their number 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. India will aim to finish the series on a winning note and enter the T20 series on a confident note.

In the five games played so far, India won the first three games in Durban, Centurion and Cape Town, they lost the rain-affected 4th ODI in Johannesburg but bounced back in Port Elizabeth to take the series home. South Africa who were sitting on the top spot of the ICC rankings slipped a place as India took over after clinching the series. India have a packed schedule after the South Africa tour and a win her will definitely build the momentum. Skipper Virat Kohli will also have the chance to rest a few key players and give others a chance having already acquired the series.

Apart from Indian top order which has been delivering for India on a regular basis, Indian spinners were largely responsible for team’s emphatic performances in the ODI series. The wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has been largely effective and the two lead the wicket-taking charts in the series. Expect a few changes in the team when Virat leads his men for one final time against the Proteas in the six-match ODI series. Here are the live streaming details and everything you need to know about the India vs South Africa 6th ODI in Centurion.

When and where is the India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

After claiming their first historic series win in South Africa, India will be up against South Africa for the final time in the six-match series and would aim to make it 5-1. The 6th ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on February 16th.

What time is the 6th ODI match between India and South Africa?

The sixth ODI between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion will begin from 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs South Africa 6th ODI match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The 6th ODI between India and South Africa from SuperSport Park, Centurion will be telecasted live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten1 Sports HD. Sony Ten 3 will have the match live in Hindi commentary. The Online broadcast of the match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv android/ios app.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 6th ODI match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), AB de Villiers.