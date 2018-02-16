In last and final encounter between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. 6th One Day International match is going on at Super sports park, Centurion. As per the latest updates, India has managed to send 2 proteas batsmen back to the pavilion at the score of 57. Team India has all-ready sealed the series by 4-1 and will eye to grab victory in the 6th match also.

On Friday, in the last and final encounter between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. Leading by 4-1 Team India has already sealed the series. 6th One Day International match is going on at Super sports park, Centurion. Kohli and company have already won the battle at Durban, Centurion, Cape Town, Elizabeth except for Johannesburg in the series. By the last updates, South Africa has scored 57 runs with the loss of 2 wickets.

Most experience batsmen for the Proteas side, Hashim Amla 10(19) was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Shardul Thakur. Pacer Shardul Thakur also got the second breakthrough for the side with the wicket of captain Aiden Markram (24). Right now, batsmen, AB de Viller and Khaya Zondo are holding the crease. Experts have predicted this match to be excited as the Proteas will try to make a comeback and end the series with respect.

In the 5th ODI match Indian Opener Rohit Sharma played the super innings of 115 runs from 126 balls that included 11 fours and 4 sixes. India spin pair Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 30 wickets in last 5 ODI matches played against South Africa.

Squads :

South Africa- Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (c), AB de Villiers, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi

India- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal