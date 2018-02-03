Two-ODI old Aiden Markram has been named Africa's stand-in captain for the remainder of ODI series and upcoming T20 series. Du Plessis will be captaining the side in the absence of regular skipper faf Du Plessis who was ruled out of remaining matches because of an injury. South Africa are currently trailing in the ODI series by 1-2 having lost the first match by six wickets.

Following skipper Faf Du Plessis’ injury, 23-year-old South African batsman Aiden Markram has been announced as the stand-in captain for the remainder of ODI series and upcoming T20 series against India. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news and wrote,” “Congratulations to @AidzMarkram who has been appointed as stand-in captain for the remainder of the @Momentum_za series against India. All the best ???? #SAvIND #ProteaFire.”

Earlier Proteas had suffered a massive setback when regular skipper Faf Du Plessis was ruled out of the remaining ODI and T20 series following a finger injury in the opener. Du Plessis had scored a century in the match before sustaining the injury. Earlier, explosive batsman, AB de Villiers was also ruled out of the series meaning woes have only increased for the hosts. Markram has only played two ODIs for the team but has been handed over the responsibility keeping in view Cricket South Africa’s post-2019 plans.

“Part of our plan is to make sure we look at our vision 2019 and also making sure that part of our plan is to develop young leaders in view of the post-2019 plans. I think Aiden fit in,” Linda Zondi, South Africa’s convener of selectors, said after the announcement.

South Africa are currently trailing in the ODI series by 1-2 having lost the first match by six wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa had scored 269 runs in their 50 overs. India chased down the target easily riding on captain Virat Kohli’s brilliant century.