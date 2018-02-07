A video of Indian captain Virat Kohli wishing umpire Aleem Dar well for his new restaurant has become an instant hit among the fans. Days after the lunch farce in Centurion during the second ODI between India and South Africa, where Virat and Dhawan had to leave the pitch for lunch with just two runs remaining to be chased, this video is a proof that Virat is an amazing professional.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be an aggressive and outspoken player on the pitch but he definitely is a great professional at the same time. In a video that is winning the hearts of cricket fans across the border, Virat can be seen wishing Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar. Just a few days back in the second ODI between India and South Africa in Centurion where India put out a dominant performance to convincingly win the game, Virat and Shikhar Dhawan had to leave the crease along with the South African team in the second innings with India needing just a couple of more runs to win the game.

The match garnered a few headlines for the incident which was termed as ‘bizarre’ by the commentators as a decision to not take a break then would not have been opposed by any of the teams. But as it stood despite Virat having a chat with the on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock, the match was halted for lunch. The incident seemingly left the two Indian batsmen disappointed with the umpires. A lot was speculated after the game calling for a feud between the Indian captain and Aleem Dar but Virat has put it all to rest with a heartfelt video wishing him well for his new restaurant ‘Dar’s Delighto’ in Lahore.

Virat in the video wishes Aleem Dar success in his new venture and goes on to reveal that the earnings from the place would go towards the treatment of deaf children. He also recommends the restaurant to all, asking the people to try it while congratulating him for the brilliant initiative.

Here’s the video:

The Indian captain is known for sharing a good rapport with Dar and has previously shown his love and support for the umpire. He will be leading his team later today at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town aiming to make it three out of three in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. India convincingly won the first two ODI games taking a 2-0 lead in the 6-match series and will look to continue the winning run against the Proteas side which will be led by Aiden Markram in the absence of Faf Du Plessis. Veteran batsman AB De Villiers and Quinton De Kock are also sidelined for the clash.