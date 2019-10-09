After a devastating performance in the first Test against South Africa in Vizag, India bowling coach Bharat Arun heaped praises on the Indian bowlers and said they have the ability to take wickets in any condition. Arun also said as the No 1 Test team India must be ready for any conditions that come their way and accept as home conditions.

After a superb performance in the first Test in Vizag, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said Indian bowlers don’t need any favor from the pitch and are able to take 20 wickets of the opposition in any conditions. As a No 1 team of the World India should always be prepared for any conditions that come their way and accept that as home conditions.

On Day 5 of the first Test, Indian paceman Mohammed Shami picked up 5 wickets in a low and slow track that generally help spinners. After this spectacular performance with the ball, Shami has been lauded by the cricket pundits. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s 7 wicket-haul in South Africa’s first innings has also been the talk of the town.

Speaking ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Pune, India’s bowling coach said Indian bowlers have the ability to take wickets in any kind of condition. Indian pacers know the art of generating reverse swing on dry pitches. Playing domestic cricket, where pitches are mostly flat, has helped Indian pacers to build skills of reverse swing, said Bharat Arun on Tuesday.

From January 2018, Virat Kohli and his men have toured South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies, in which the squad has won the latter two series. The batting performances in the overseas conditions have been disappointing quite a few times but the pacers skills and ability to strike at crucial times of the game have been applauded by the experts and former cricketers. Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s key bowlers in the red-ball cricket during these overseas matches, especially in the second innings of the match. A total number of 58 wickets that he picked up during this period, 37 of them came in the second innings. India bowling coach Bharat Arun heaped praise on the 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler for his extra-ordinary display with the ball to demolish the South African batting line-up.

