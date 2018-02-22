After Team India's dreadful defeat, captain Virat Kohli played the blame game by holding the unpleasant weather condition as responsible for the thrashing of his bowlers. Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli said that star batsman Manish Pandey and former Team India skipper MS Dhoni played exceptionally well to put India in a commanding position. Kohli revealed that he thought 190 was a winning total but the weather made it hard for the Indian bowlers.

In the wake of Team India’s heavy pounding of bowlers in the 2nd T20 International against hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli played the blame game by holding the unpleasant weather condition as responsible for the thrashing of his bowlers. The Indian run machine said that it was weather which made it difficult for his bowlers. Kohli asserted that tables turned for Team India after the 12th over as the wicket settled down with the drizzle. With thunderstorms taking over the match proceedings during the Proteas chase, life was made miserable for Indian spinners.

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was having trouble in gripping the ball and ended up conceding 64 runs in 4 overs. Leading the Proteas charge was Heinrich Klaasen, who reached his maiden T20I half-century and went on to score 69 in just balls. Chasing a mammoth target of 189 runs set by the visitors in the 2nd T20, the Proteas were rampant enough in their chase reaching home with eight balls to spare. With the win, the hosts have now levelled the 3-match series 1-1. Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli appreciated returning batsman Suresh Raina and India’s highest scorer of the night Manish Pandey.

Kohli said Manish Pandey and former Team India skipper MS Dhoni played exceptionally well to put India in a commanding position. The 29-year old captain asserted that he expected 190 to be a winning total and it was the weather which made it difficult for them to restrict the Proteas. “Tough one for the bowlers. We were looking at 175 with the loss of early wickets. Manish and Raina batted well initially. Manish and MS were outstanding to get to 190,” Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI.“ I thought that was a winning total. Then the weather made it hard for the bowlers. Till the 12th over it was fine but with the drizzle, the wicket settled down. The ball was difficult to grip too,” Kohli added.

