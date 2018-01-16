Veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik will replace injured Wriddhiman Saha in the Indian side for the third and final Test against South Africa. Saha will be under the supervision of the medical team for the rest of the series confirmed the BCCI. India will look to gain some inspiration in the Centurion Test and go to Johannesburg with a win in the pocket.

Karthik is expected to join the team ahead of the final Test at the New Wanderers Stadium. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Dinesh Karthik as a replacement for Wriddhiman Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement. “He is set to join the team before the third Test.” Saha, who suffered a hamstring injury while training ahead of the ongoing second Test at Centurion, will be under the supervision of the board’s medical team. “Saha suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement added.

Veteran stumper Parthiv Patel is currently donning the big gloves in the second Test. India currently trails the Proteas 0-1 in the three-match rubber, having lost the opener in Cape Town. Saha was replaced by the southpaw after getting injured. He didn’t had impressive outings for the side in the first Test where he finished with the scores of 0, 8 respectively in the first two games. But he has been prolific behind the stumps with regular dismissals from behind. He grabbed 10 catches in Cape Town to effect 10 dismissals and break MS Dhoni’s record of nine in a match.

(With agency inputs)