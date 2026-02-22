IND vs SA: End of The Road For Sanju Samson? Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma Ahead of Super 8 Clash — WATCH VIDEO

India’s gearing up for a huge Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but everyone’s still talking about the top order. Honestly, that’s where all the drama is.

At Saturday’s pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav faced a barrage of questions about Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to open his scorebook in the T20 World Cup, with three ducks in a row. Fans and experts keep shouting for Sanju Samson, especially since he was spotted putting in some serious time in the nets. But Surya didn’t budge.

Suryakumar Yadav Rules Out Sanju Samson With A Witty Retort – Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026

When a reporter asked about Samson’s long practice session, which might suggest a return for the match against the Proteas, Suryakumar Yadav laughed and gave a straightforward, reaching reply, “savage”.

Throwing that trademark smile, the Indian skipper pretty much closed the conversation, explaining that there’s currently no clear fit for Samson in the team.

Simply put, the teams decided to stick with their young guns, even if things are tough, at least for this first Super 8 game.

He also pointed out that although the powerplay scores of 40 and 50 might appear low if compared with the 250, plus totals seen in recent bilaterals, the tough pitches in the World Cup necessitate a different game.

“You want me to play him (Samson) in place of Abhishek? In place of Tilak? See, we want to score high also. We are preparing for it,” Surya replied to the reporter’s question.

Why Sanju Samson Lost His Place In The India Playing XI

Sanju Samson, who is considered one of the most naturally gifted hitters in the circuit, has found himself “designated bench warmer” yet again due to a combination of rigid team roles and a management long-term grooming strategy.

The main reason for his non-selection is the “role, specialization” policy of head coach Gautam Gambhir, which is putting a lower-order finisher role to Rinku Singh and a high-risk powerplay disruptor role to Abhishek Sharma.

