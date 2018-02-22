Former Team India bastman and one of the best finisher in the world of cricket, MS Dhoni was having an average day at his office when Team India faced South Africa in the 2nd T20 International at Centurion on Wednesday night. Both Dhoni and Pandey delivered for Team India with their emphatic 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Manish Pandey registered a top score of 79 in just 48 balls for the night, his explosive partner Dhoni remained at the crease till end of innings with an unbeaten 52. In the 19th over Dhoni gave a pep talk in his own unorthodox style to Pandey. Find out what he did.

MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey of India during the 2nd T20I between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion | Photo: IANS

Known for his cool, calm and collected approach in the gentlemen’s game, Team India’s former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprisingly gave up his Mr Cool tag in the heat of the moment when he yelled at batsman Manish Pandey in the 2nd T20 against hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday night. Dhoni was having an average day at office when the Men in the Blue collided with hosts South Africa in the 2nd T20 against the Proteas. With a habit of not showing worrying signs both off and on field, the former Indian skipper was taking the heat of critics for his poor run with the bat.

Team India were 90/4 when MS Dhoni came to the crease in the end of 10th over. Taking things under control Dhoni became a helping hand for set batsman Manish Pandey in no time. Both Dhoni and Pandey delivered for Team India with their emphatic 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Manish Pandey registered a top score of 79 in just 48 balls for the night, his explosive partner Dhoni remained at the crease till end of innings with an unbeaten 52. While both batsmen were committed to give India a respected total at Centurion, Dhoni was seen yelling at his counterpart Pandey in the beginning of the 19th over.

With a single on the first ball Pandey gave one of the best finishers of the game (Dhoni) to finish the Indian innings on a higher note. Before Dhoni started smashing Paterson out of the park, the veteran Indian batsman gave a pep talk in his own unorthodox style to Pandey. Dhoni burst into flames when he saw Pandey was lacking when the batsman rotated the striker in the previous ball. An experienced batsman himself Dhoni with his authoritative approach yelled at Pandey which indeed would’ve boosted Pandey’s moral. Dhoni told Pandey to focus on him when running between the wickets. His command and advice was quickly echoed on all social media platforms.

@msdhoni at his furious best both against SA and Manish Pandey …

Bsdko ye dkho #SAvIND #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/KZCgWLzyaZ — Maverick (@Mohit4882) February 21, 2018

That's what happens when Dhoni comes to bat before the 12th over!#SAvIND — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2018

Presenting the Captain Angry [Dhoni abusing Manish Pandey] pic.twitter.com/3GtW6SLbnD — पशु प्रजनन केंद्र (@HusnKaHathiyar) February 22, 2018

Dear #Dhoni Haters, MS Dhoni Didn't Use Any Abusive Language For Manish Pandey In 20th Over. He Said, "Oye! BOLE THE NA Idhar Dekhne, Udhar Dekh Rha Hai". Please Don't Spread Rumors. He's Dhoni, Not Virat Kohli. 🙏🇮🇳#SAvIND #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #Chahal #ManishPandey — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 21, 2018

