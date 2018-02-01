After a loss in Test series by 1-2, India will be eyeing a change in their fortunes in the ODI series against South Africa beginning today. Before the start of the match skipper Virat Kohli had said that he was not focusing on India's poor record in South Africa as it would only put extra pressure on the team. he further said that India was capable of winning against Proteas.

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI being played at Durban on Thursday. The wicket is expected to be good for batting and the Proteas will be looking to set a massive total in the match. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that India too would have batted first had they won the toss. “We would have batted first here as well as it is a pretty easy decision because of the conditions around. Playing two wrist spinners and Kedar as the off-spinner, along with Bhuvi and Bumrah, gives us an opportunity to do whatever we have to do. We’ll have good crowd support too at this venue,” he said.

After losing the Test series by 1-2, India will be looking forward to changing their fortunes in the ODI series against South Africa beginning today. Before the start of the match skipper Virat Kohli had said that he was not focusing on India’s poor record in South Africa as it would only put extra pressure on the team. He, however, added that the team had gained confidence after a victory in the last Test and they are hopeful of repeating the same in ODI series.

India’s playing XI for this match: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt.), Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.