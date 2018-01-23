Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith gave his brutal assessment of Indian skipper Virat Kohli's leadership skill. He expressed concern over his future as captain and reckoned he doesn't see Virat as a long term captain. Struggling team India will face South Africa in the 3rd and final Test at Wanderers.

Ahead of the third and final Test match of team India’s ongoing South Africa tour, Virat Kohli has received criticism from yet another legend of the game. Former South African captain Graeme Smith has raised doubts over the Indian captain’s leadership abilities and questioned him for not thinking about the team when making decisions and speaking to the media. Smith who is deemed one of the most successful captains to have graced the Proteas cap didn’t mince his words when it came to analysing India’s dismal run on foreign soil after a relatively successful round the year campaign in India.

This is not the first time in the series that Virat is in the center of criticism, he was put to question by several cricket pundits and former players who felt that the captain could have done a much better job with team selection for the Centurion Test which India went on to lose eventually conceding the series. With failure in Centurion, the third Test lies in hang and the hosts are aiming to pull off a whitewash on the number one Test side. Not going with the general notion of wrong team selection, Smith directly pointed out that Virat is not a genuine captainship material and that he doesn’t see a future leader in him.

“I don’t know, when I look at him, if he is a long-term captaincy option for India,” Smith said during an event ahead of the 3rd Test at the Wanderers. “You can be the best player in the world, and you love that intensity and you often don’t think what your team-mates are going through,” he added.

Till date Smith remains one of the most clam and composed captains who also attained huge success and led his team like an inspiration. Smith who became a captain at the age of 22 gave his assessment of skipper Virat Kohli and reckoned that an eye opening figure in the dressing room is what he needs to guide him in the right direction. A challenging person who can go against his opinions inside the dressing room according to Smith will make him a better leader.

“I think if he had a really constructive person in his environment, who could talk to him, make him think, maybe even challenge him with some different ideas, in a constructive way, not an angry or aggressive way, but make him think, open his eyes to other possibilities, that would make him a really good leader,” Smith said.

Smith stated that Virat has indeed made a aggressive brand of cricket for himself which has worked wonders for him but it might not for his teammates. “His (Virat Kohli) reaction to situations, I think that can sometimes impact on your team negatively. We all know how powerful Virat Kohli is in world cricket, in Indian cricket. For him, he’s built this aura and for him maybe to find a level where he can connect with all his players, to get to a level where can get the Indian team to be as successful as he is, that’s something that he, when I watch him, is grappling with,” the former South Africa captain said.

Smith further assessed that Virat Kohli needs to learn how to get best out of his players and soften a little bit to do so. “As a leader you need to understand the whole environment, talk to the players to try to get the best out of the environment. He might grow as he learns to soften that a little bit. His performances speak for themselves, it’s about whether he can get the best out of those around him when they are under pressure,” he said.

India will try to avoid a complete series white wash when they go up against the Proteas one last time in the Test battle at the Wanderers. Dinesh Karthik is likely to replace Parthiv Patel in the team, while Shikhar Dhawan might return back on the top. India will be buoyed by their impressive record at Centurion, the team hasn’t lost a Test there from 1992/3 and would like to keep that stat intact. The pitch is likely to be a heaven for fast bowlers which will in turn be a daunting test for the misfiring Indian batsman.