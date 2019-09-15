India vs South Africa head-to-head T20I record: India have won eight games against South Africa, out of the 13 matches played between the two nations. The Proteas have registered a victory in the five games. Both the countries will lock horns against each other in Dharamshala today.

India vs South Africa head-to-head T20I record: Virat Kohli-led India are all set to take on Quinton de Kock-led South Africa in the first game of the three-match T20I series today at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The morale of Indian players will be high as they recently thrashed West Indies in the T20I, ODI, and Test series. India clean swept last T20I World Cup-winning team and will continue to dominate the opponents.

Though it will be not easy for the Men in Blue to defeat Proteas as team might feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacing attack will be lead by Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini. South Africa would mostly rely on its pacing attack that includes Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada. Both the pacers are in tremendous form.

Meanwhile, when it comes to head-to-head, both the nations have played 13 shortest format games against each other. Out of which India have registered a victory in eight while South Africa in five matches. The Men in Blue have a winning percentage of 61.53 per cent against South Africa’s 38.46 per cent. Both the nations had played first-ever T20I game against each other in 2006 and last in 2018.

A traditional welcome for #TeamIndia as they arrive in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oUSxwUQ6ag — BCCI (@BCCI) September 13, 2019

Though South Africa are ahead to India in the ICC T20I Rankings but the latter’s performance in the last several years could give the former a tough time. The Proteas with 262 points are staying at number three spot against 262 of India. The Kohli-led team is at the second spot. England, which won the ICC World Cup 2019 have attained the top spot.

Probable India XI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar.

Probable South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks.

Retirement of stalwarts and new leadership have South Africa wearing a thin look. How will they perform in the first T20I against India? Preview 👇https://t.co/OLyzo21s1w — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2019

