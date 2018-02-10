The pink jerseys set to be worn by the South Africans in the fourth ODI game against India hold a great significance. The pink ODI aims to generate awareness regarding breast cancer among the women and the funds collected from the ODI goes for the treatment of the victims. Indian team led by Virat Kohli will aim to script history by winning the Pink ODI to claim their first series victory in South Africa.

The fourth ODI of the ongoing series between India and South Africa will be special in many ways for both the visitors and the hosts. For India it will be an opportunity to script history by winning first ever ODI series in South Africa against the Proteas, a feat previously achieved by only Australia. Meanwhile, for the South Africans it will be their sixth Pink ODI and they will be gracing the field in the colour pink which has proved to be very lucky for them.

The fourth ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will see the Proteas player don pink jerseys which is why the ODI is termed as a ‘Pink ODI.’ The Pink game is played for a devoted cause concerning awareness about breast cancer which a major disease in the country. The revenue generated from the match goes for the noble cause. South African women have been prone to the disease for long and to counter the disease, the South African cricket association organised first of its kind Pink ODI in 2011 following which 4 have been successfully played and this one will be the sixth.

In South Africa, the pink day marks a day for the breast cancer victims. A splendid donation campaign is organised and the money collected his put behind the treatment of the affected. The campaign aims to collect more than R1 million and initiatives such as the Pink ODI play a crucial role in garnering a significant amount.

Talking about cricket, South Africa have never lost a game when they have donned the pink. But the momentum this time around is with the Virat Kohli led team India who have won three successive games in a row and will come into the fourth one aiming to keep their winning run intact. India have performed comprehensively with both the bat and ball and are likely to give no room for an error.

Squads for India vs South Africa 4th ODI:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Captain), Hashim Amla, Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), AB de Villiers.