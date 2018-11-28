The Indian Hockey Team is all set to begin their voyage in the Hockey World Cup 2018 as they face South Africa in their maiden game in Poll C. India vs South Africa game would be the second game of the day after the first game of the tournament between Belgium and Canada.

The Indian Hockey Team is all set to begin their voyage in the Hockey World Cup 2018 as they face South Africa in their maiden game in Poll C. India vs South Africa game would be the second game of the day after the first game of the tournament between Belgium and Canada. Indian Hockey team has been one of the most decorated teams in the history of the games with 8 Olympic medals to their credit but they have been crowned as world champions in the history of the tournament in the 1975 edition.

India will look for a steady start against South Africa which is ranked 15th in the World rankings, 10 ranks below India. India are placed in the pool C in the group stages along with South Africa, Canada and Belgium. The last time India had played a world cup game in front of the home crowd it ended up finishing as low as eight in the championship. Will India be able to live up the expectations?

The team which will win the pool will book itself a place in the quarterfinals. The teams that come second and third will go into the crossover round where inter-pool games will be played. Four teams who emerge victorious from the crossover stage will head onto the best of eight.



Here are the entire streaming details of the India vs South Africa game:



When will the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match begin?

The India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will begin at 7 pm on November 28 2018.

Where will the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

The India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Bhubaneshwar.

Where will the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match be telecast?

The India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where will India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match streamed online?

The India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be streamed live online on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation.

