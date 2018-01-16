Indian captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for acting contrary to the spirit of the game. Kohli has accepted the offence and the umpire panel's proposal of the 25% fine on the match fee. He also formally apologised for his behaviour. South Africa will continue from 150/3 on the fourth day of the Centurion Test.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had a phenomenal third day with the bat in the second Test against South Africa at the SuperSport in Centurion where he slammed a gritty 153 off 379 deliveries to help India edge close to South Africa’s total of 335. However, the day didn’t end on the same note for Kohli who was penalised for breaching level 1 of the code of conduct during the third day’s play of the Test match. The Delhi batsman was fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the code.

Kohli was found guilty of having breached the Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,” stated an ICC press release. The incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

The Indian captain accepted his mistake and apologised for his offence while pleading guilty to the panel of the match referees. He agreed on the fine proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. No formal hearing took place in the case as the match officials didn’t felt there was a need for one.

Kohli’s aggressiveness on the pitch has been evident since him rising to prominence in the Indian team. His intent always is to get the best out of him and his players and it has proved essential in the team’s success but this time around things got a bit out of hands and the on-field umpires had to complain. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

