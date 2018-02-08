Former Pakistan cricket team captain Javed Miandad hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli calling him the best in the world. Kohli slammed his 34th ODI century in the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Cape Town breaking a number of records while becoming the highest ODI centurion as an Indian captain. He also notched up the record of the highest individual score in South Africa against the home team.

Virat Kohli was in fabulous touch in the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town as he slammed his 34th ODI century to his name in the list of greatest ODI batsmen ever. Impressed by Kohli’s consistency and remarkable grit to lead India out of difficult situations, former Pakistani captain and batting great Javed Miandad has called him the best batsman in the world. Kohli continuing his purple patch in the ongoing India-South Africa series thrashed the South African bowlers to become the only Indian batsman to score a century at the Newlands Stadium. His unbeaten 160 (159) helped India register a third successive victory in the series to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Kohli looked formidable yet again with his brilliant shot selection and gritty attacking skills as he single-handedly led the Indian charge after Shikhar Dhawan’s departure to ensure India posted a massive total on board. India posted 303/6 in fifty overs and restricted South Africa on 179 to win the clash comfortably by 124 runs. While Kohli earned praises from across the cricket community, it would be special for him to be called the best in the world by one of Pakistan’s greatest ever batsman. Miandad hailed Kohli’s technique and the ability to quickly adjudge the strength and weakness of a bowler which makes him a “great batsman.”

In an interview to Pakpassion.net, Miandad talked highly about the Indian captain who he feels has time and again proved his batting prowess by rescuing India from tough situations.

“In Virat Kohli’s case his batting method is what allows him to score runs not just once but almost every time he comes in to bat. If a batsman’s technique is bad, he can put some runs on the board once in a while, but he will not be able to do that consistently which is exactly true in Kohli’s case. To me, the mark of a great batsman, like Kohli is the fact that he can vary his technique by quickly understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the bowlers. Kohli is a genius who is the best batsman in the world,” said Miandad, who scored 7381 runs at an average of 41.70 in 233 ODIs for Pakistan while asserting his dominance as one of the most prominent batsmen in the 80s.

In his glorious 21 years with Pakistan, Miandad was phenomenal for his side and arrived at a very young age to create problems for the bowlers. He featured in 124 Test matches for Pakistan, making 8832 runs at an astounding average of 52.57. He remains one of the most enthusiastic players to have enhanced the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and is remembered till date for his tricks and banter on the pitch against the Indian bowlers.

Talking about Pakistan U-19 side’s elimination from the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand which was won by Prithvi Shaw led India coached by Rahul Dravid, Miandad reckoned it will be too early to judge the young side on the basis of just one tournament. Pakistan were crushed by 203 runs by India to get knocked out of the competition. The Pakistani team collapsed on mere 69 runs in 29.3 overs in response to India’s 273.

Miandad didn’t hold his emotions back and opened up on lack of cricket eco-system in Pakistan which he feels is the reason why they are not able to compete with teams like India on the global stage despite possessing solid talent.

“The loss to India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup was by a big margin of 203 runs which is hard to take but if truth be told, our team was lucky to have progressed that far given the inexperience of our players. Of course, victory and defeat are part of any sport, but we need to accept that there was a huge difference in terms of skills between both teams. India is a huge country with a bigger population than Pakistan, yet our players are able to challenge India in cricket which tells me that we have the potential, but we simply do not have the system that can support and get the best out of that potential,” said the 60-year-old who dedicated his life to cricket. After captaining Pakistan in 34 Tests and 62 ODIs, he also coached the national team and till date remains a flag bearer of modern-day cricket in Pakistan.