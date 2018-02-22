India vs South Africa 2nd T20: SuperSport Park, Centurion saw some genius batting from both the teams as the Proteas got better of Virat Kohli's men. JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century each to help South Africa clinch the target of 189 runs with 8 balls remaining. Earlier in the Indian innings, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni scored a half-century each to help their team reach a respected total in 20 overs.

South Africa levelled the three-match T20I series by bagging the third t20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion by 6 wickets. Captain JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen stole the show for hosts as they plundered half-centuries each to ensure South Africa had a smooth stride in the game. With the win, the series now stands 1-1 and the last game will be a must-win encounter for both the sides. Put to bat first, the Indian batsmen did a decent job and posted a hefty total of 189, but it never looked like South Africa won’t be able to chase it down. They rode on the impressive performances from Duminy and Klassen to nail the target with 8 balls remaining in the game. Unlike the rest of the series, the Indian spinners failed to run their magic at Centurion and Yuzvendra Chahal went for 64 runs in 4 overs, becoming the most expensive bowler of the day and had no wickets to show for his efforts.

Klassen slammed his maiden fifty against India and his knock put South Africa on top gear in the clash. He was haunting the Indian bowlers right from the beginning of the innings. He scored a brilliant 69 of 40 balls before edging it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on a delivery from Jaydev Unadkat. While Klassen was all-guns-blazing in his approach, Duminy played much more composed innings and was measured on his shot selections. He capitalised well on the loose ones and scored rapidly when given the opportunity.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings: Indian skipper Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap; touches 900-point mark in ODIs

South Africa’s chase began on a sluggish note like the Indians as they lost opener J Smuts in the 5th over with Suresh Raina grabbing his mistimed effort on a Unadkat delivery. The sluggish affair continued till the 5th over when Shardul Thakur picked his first wicket of the match by sending back Hendricks 26(23). However, JP Duminy and Klaasen steadied the ship for the hosts as they posted a 93 runs partnership for the third wicket and created the platform for their victory. Behardien played a last-minute cameo plundering a 10-ball 16 to see of the Men in Blue.

After Klaasen’s departure, India looked like they can make a comeback into the game but Duminy kept going unaffected in his business and smashed Unadkat for two successive sixes and slammed Chahal to further crash his confidence and ensure Indian bowlers didn’t get the momentum going. Chahal’s bad day was spoilt further when he dropped a return catch in the last ball of the match.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin and Herschelle Gibbs get locked in bitter war of words on Twitter

Earlier in the Indian innings, MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey put out brilliant performances to take India to a good total of 188/4 in 20 overs. Pandey played a sumptuous knock of 79 of 66 while Dhoni blasted a 43 ball 52 with 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. After Rohit Sharma’s early departure, Shikhar Dhawan combined with Suresh Raina to stabilise the innings for India. The duo posted 44 runs between them before Dhawan was caught by Behardien in the 5th over.

For South Africa, Carl Dala had a dream debut as he picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He finished as the best bowler for South Africa. Duminy and Phehlukwayo also scalped a wicket each for the hosts. The two teams will now face each other in the must-win encounter with the series tied 1-1.

ALSO READ: Explosive Kiwi opener Colin Munro betters Yuvraj Singh’s 10-year-old T20 record