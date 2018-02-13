Cricket South Africa have announced the T20 squad for series against India. JP Duminy will be leading the side that has seen the inclusion of three new comers. The board has said that they have introduced the new faces in order to prepare them for World Cup T20 in 2020. Many frontline players have been dropped from the squad and will be given rest.

South Africa have announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against India. Three newcomers including Christiaan Jonker, Junior Dala and Heinrich Klaasen will be part of the team which will be led by JP Duminy in the absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been rested for the series along with several other frontline players in order to give them proper rest ahead of the Test series against Australia.

Cricket South Africa have said that it is necessary to give rest to some of the players to prevent the burnout. CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zinda has said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming Test series against Australia which will be starting right after the series. Zondi added that AB de Villiers, who is returning from an injury would be featuring in the T20 series.Talking about Imran Tahir, Zondi said he has been given a break so that more matches can be given to Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso in order to prepare them for ICC World Twenty20 scheduled to take place in 2020.

India are currently leading the ODI series against South Africa by 3-1. If they register a victory in one more match, they will be creating history on Proteas’soil as it would be their first ODI series win there. The team would like to carry forward the momentum in the T20 series as well. India had turned things around in their favour after losing the Test series. At one point in the current series, they were leading by 3-0. However, Proteas won the fourth ODI to keep their hopes in the series alive.